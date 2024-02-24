Glenbard Parent Series to explore teens facing anxiety, depression March 6

The Glenbard Parent Series: (GPS) Navigating Healthy Families will present “Girls and Boys on the Brink: Helping Teens Thrive in an Era of Increased Anxiety, Depression and Social Media” with journalist Donna Jackson Nakazawa at noon and 7 p.m. March 6, via Zoom. Visit glenbardgps.org for further information and the links to these webinars.

To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events or submit a question in advance, contact Gilda Ross, Glenbard District 87 student and community projects coordinator, at gilda_ross@glenbard.org or at 630-942-7668.

Nakazawa will explain why young people seem more anxious and prone to depression and self-harm than ever before. Based on cutting-edge research, Nakazawa will explain the modern pressures making it difficult for adolescents and shed light on ways to identify and prevent mental health concerns. She will share strategies for raising emotionally healthy youth and helping children who are struggling. Participants will learn how to build a sense of safety and security and foster long-term resilience in adolescents.

Continuing professional development units are available for these events.

Nakazawa is an award-winning science journalist, author of seven books and an internationally recognized speaker. Her work explores the intersection of neuroscience, immunology and human emotion. Her latest book is “Girls on the Brink: Helping Our Daughters Thrive in an Era of Increased Anxiety, Depression and Social Media.”