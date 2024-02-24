Dist. 58 eighth graders encouraged to apply for Select 58 Recognition Award

Eighth graders in Downers Grove Grade School District 58 are invited to apply for a Select 58 Recognition Award for exemplary citizenship and community service. The annual awards are open to eighth graders at Herrick and O’Neill middle schools.

To apply for this award, eighth graders must complete two steps:

1. Complete the Select 58 Award Application by March 15.

2. Ask someone (not a relative) to write and email a letter of recommendation to Interim Community Relations Coordinator Faith Behr at fbehr@dg58.org by March 15.

The Select 58 Award application is completed online by the student and asks for the following information:

Basic student contact information and a photo for the Select 58 video



Examples of the community, school and service projects completed in seventh and/or eighth grades and the impact these had on the community



A short essay answering the question, “Why is service to your community important to you?”



Basic parent/guardian contact information and approvals



In addition, Select 58 applicants must also ask someone who is not related to them to provide a short letter of recommendation for them. The reference must answer the following question: “Why do you feel this student should receive a Select 58 recognition award honoring outstanding school and community service?” The reference must email their letter to Interim Community Relations Coordinator Faith Behr at fbehr@dg58.org by Friday, March 15. The letters, with student names redacted, will be shared with the Select 58 Committee.

A panel of judges unaffiliated with each middle school will evaluate applications using a rubric. Student names will remain confidential and will not be visible to judges.

The 2024 Select 58 Award Ceremony will take place from 6:30-8 p.m. April 29 at Herrick Middle School.

Parents who have questions about Select 58 may contact Herrick Principal David Norman at 630-719-5810 or dnorman@dg58.org, or O’Neill Principal Lauryn Humphris at 630-719-5815 or lhumphris@dg58.org. Other questions may be directed to Faith Behr at fbehr@dg58.org.

Additional program information is available at https://www.dg58.org/community-engagement/select-58-awards.