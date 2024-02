Free tax preparation is being offered in Woodridge by the AARP Foundation’s Tax-Aide service.

Appointments with IRS-certified Tax-Aide volunteers are available on Mondays and Fridays through April 1 at the Fred C. Hohnke Community Center (2600 The Center Dr.).

For more information or to make your tax appointment, visit to taxaide.aarpfoundation.org or call 331-201-2676.