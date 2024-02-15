Villa Park Library to participate in Romance & Regency presentation

The Villa Park Public Library is joining more than 200 libraries across the state of Illinois to host Romance & Regency with Bridgerton’s Julia Quinn, via Zoom at 7 p.m. Feb. 20.

Quinn, the No. 1 New York Times bestselling and award-winning romance author, is most known for her Bridgerton series which premiered on Netflix in 2020; however, she has written close to 40 novels.

Her newest novel, Queen Charlotte, is co-written with television pioneer Shonda Rhimes. It’s a powerful and romantic novel of Bridgerton’s Queen Charlotte and King George III’s great love story and the societal shift it sparked.

Quinn will be joined in conversation with Sarah MacLean, bestselling historical romance author and romance columnist for The New York Times, The Washington Post and Bustle. MacLean is also the co-host of the weekly romance podcast Fated Mates. In addition to her novels, she is a leading advocate for the romance genre, speaking widely on its place as a feminist text and a cultural bellwether.

This event is made possible by Illinois Libraries Present (ILP), a statewide collaboration among public libraries offering premier events. ILP is funded in part by a grant awarded by the Illinois State Library, a department of the Office of Secretary of State, using funds provided by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA).