Managing childhood tantrums, meltdowns the subject of Feb. 27 Glenbard Parent Series forum

The Glenbard Parent Series: (GPS) Navigating Healthy Families will present “Parenting Your Young Child Through Tantrums, Misbehavior and Meltdowns” with pediatric psychologist Ann-Louise Lockhart at noon and 7 p.m. on Feb. 27, via Zoom. Visit glenbardgps.org for further information and the links to these webinars.

To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events or submit a question in advance, contact Gilda Ross, Glenbard District 87 student and community projects coordinator, at gilda_ross@glenbard.org or 630-942-7668.

What should adults do when a young child feels upset, disappointed or frustrated? How can meltdowns and tantrums be avoided? Lockhart says that giving in, overreacting, nagging or punishing can prolong the problem. She will share solutions and takeaways for caregivers.

Participants will learn the difference between meltdowns and tantrums and how best to respond. Lockhart will explain how adults can regulate their emotions and offer a plan of action to help children manage their emotions. She will also provide helpful scripts to use in everyday interactions with children.

Continuing professional development units are available.