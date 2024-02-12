Nazareth coach a finalist for national honors

Nazareth Academy Lee Milano has advanced as a 2024 National High School Athletic Coaches Association national coach of the year finalist for 2024.

There are only eight finalists from across the nation in each of NHSACA’s 19 sports categories.

This honor reflects Milano’s success, service and honors throughout his 20-plus year career, according to a news release.

According to the NHSACA notification, the national finalist status “also recognizes your programs: assistant coaches, athletes, school and community. And of course, just as important, it reflects the support you have received from your families.”

The winner will be announced at the NHSACA National Convention, June 24-27, in Bismark, North Dakota.

Additionally, the 2014 Nazareth football team will be inducted into the East Suburban Catholic Conference Hall of Fame. The 2014 team went undefeated that season on its way to winning Nazareth Academy’s first IHSA state title.

Members of that team went on to compete at the college level and, in the case of Julian Love ‘16, the National Football League.