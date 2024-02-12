Lemont High School musician is school’s first three-time all-state performer

Lemont High School senior Destina Sarussi became the school’s first three-time all-state performer at the 2024 Illinois Music Education Conference (IMEC), which was held last month at the Peoria Civic Center.

Seniors Angelo Babista and Casey Treanor participated in the IMEC for the first time.

Hosted by the Illinois Music Education Association (ILMEA), the IMEC attracts the top performers from across the state, and includes guest conductors, seminars and a number of concert performances.

Entering this year, Sarussi was one of just eight Lemont students to earn all-state accolades twice in their careers. However, she moved into a class of her own by earning first chair in the flute for the All-State Honors Orchestra. Treanor (French Horn) was selected to the All-State Orchestra.

Babista participated in the All-State Composition contest, collecting a runner-up finish in Remix and placing third in Rock Band. After auditions and district festivals throughout the state, more than 1,000 students were selected to participate in the ILMEA’s 2024 All-State Student Programs.

Students who were part of all-state performing ensembles capped their experience by performing in concerts that were led by distinguished conductors and educators from across the country.

In 2022, Lemont set a school record with six students earning places on all-state performing ensembles.