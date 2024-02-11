Girls wrestling: Downers Grove North senior Kayleigh Loo’s hard work pays off with state berth

Downers Grove North’s Kayleigh Loo smiles after wining her 170-pound championship match against Maine West’s Lillian Garrett (not pictured) in the Schaumburg Girls Wrestling Sectional at Schaumburg High School on Saturday, Feb 10, 2024. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

SCHAUMBURG – A year ago, Downers Grove North wrestler Kayleigh Loo had a different vantage point at the Schaumburg Sectional.

Unable to participate in the first regional tournament in IHSA girls wrestling history last year due to an injury, Loo camped out at the upstairs balcony to watch the historic meet unfold.

“I tore my ACL, so I wasn’t able to wrestle last year about halfway in the season,” Loo said. “I was here last year. I sat at the top because there’s always a great view. I felt I could’ve taken half of these girls (last year). I was watching what they were doing, and how I could do it better. It was hard watching because I wanted to be out there.”

Now a senior, Loo had a better view on Saturday at the Schaumburg Sectional. Loo (21-0) pinned Maine West’s Lillian Garrett in the second period to capture the 170-pound championship to advance to the state tournament in two weeks.

Even several minutes after her title victory, Loo couldn’t stop smiling at her accomplishment.

“I tried not to go on bottom, try and get her on top of me,” Loo said of her game plan against Garrett. “I kept my head up and took my shots with my arms in. This feels fantastic, all the hours of physical therapy I put in. I put in 100s of hours. It was physically hard. It feels great to be back.”

The top four wrestlers from each of the 14 weight classes advanced to the state tournament. Although there is no team state, host Schaumburg and Lockport tied for first place with 92 points. Hoffman Estates (91) and Andrew (85) rounded out the top four. Among local teams, Batavia placed sixth with 61 points and Downers Grove North ended in ninth with 51.

Glenbard West’s Alycia Perez wins her 100-pound championship match against Batavia’s LIly Enos in the Schaumburg Girls Wrestling Sectional at Schaumburg High School on Saturday, Feb 10, 2024. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

Glenbard West senior Alycia Perez kicked off the championship round with an impressive 4-2 win over Batavia’s Lily Enos in the 100-pound finals. Perez (31-0) said she started believing she could make state at the start of the season due to her hard work in the offseason.

“I was just focused on my offense, tried to take my shots because that’s how you win,” Perez said. “Last year I didn’t make state, so this is a really big moment for me. I had some really good competition today, so I’m surprised I made it through. I definitely could’ve taken more shots today, and be more offensive.”

Glenbard East sophomore Nadia Shymkiv (18-0) had a stunning reversal in her match, turning a slim deficit around by pinning Huntley’s Janiah Slaughter in the second period to win at 105.

“I was scared when I got put on my back, but I fought hard to get off,” Shymkiv said. “My coaches inspired me because they believed in me. I knew I needed to be aggressive and try to pin her. I was relieved when I heard the referee call the pin.”

Batavia’s Sydney Perry (top) pins Fenton’s Yamile Penaloza to win the 145-pound championship in the Schaumburg Girls Wrestling Sectional at Schaumburg High School on Saturday, Feb 10, 2024. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

Batavia senior Sydney Perry (37-0) entered the sectional as one of the most accomplished wrestlers in the country. She made a big statement on the mat, impressing the large crowd by handling Fenton’s Yamile Penaloza (34-1) her first defeat of the season via first-period pin at 145 pounds.

“I just practiced my shots and learning positions and tried to stay into it,” Perez said. “I have the same mindset as last year, excited to be done with the high school season and get ready for world team trials and all the great national tournaments that are coming up.”

Hinsdale South’s Callie Carr (25-3) placed second at 155 pounds to punch her ticket to the state tournament. Montini’s Kat Bell (23-6) placed fourth (100) to advance, while Riverside-Brookfield’s Eleanor Aphay also is headed to state at 125. Wheaton Warrenville South’s Star Duncan won her third-place match to seal her state trip at 115.