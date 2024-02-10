Master gardener to speak at Lombard Garden Club’s Feb. 23 meeting

Kim Hartmann will be the speaker at the Lombard Garden Club’s monthly meeting on Feb. 23.

The meeting will be held at 1 p.m. at the Lombard Community Building, 433 E. St. Charles Road. There is no charge and the public is welcome.

Her topic is “Best Plants for 2024.” With the extremes in the weather and the challenges presented by insects and disease, it is more important than ever to discover new varieties that are more resistant to plant health issues, while producing beautiful, vigorous plants.

Hartmann has worked as a communication consultant, garden center manager and landscape designer for the last 35 years. Recently, she started an independent consulting practice focused on horticulture communication, education and design. She has a degree in horticulture and communication from the University of Illinois. Hartmann is also Lake County master gardener and is responsible for managing the speaker’s bureau.

The Lombard Garden Club is an award-winning 98-year-old organization that promotes an interest in gardening and the beautification of the landscape in our community. The club welcomes fellow gardeners who enjoy learning opportunities and the company of others. Check the club’s website for details.