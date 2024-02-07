Glenbard East Theatre to present ‘Peter Pan’ Feb. 16-17

The Glenbard East theatre department and forensics team will present Disney Jr’s production of “Peter Pan” through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

This traveling winter production of “Peter Pan” will fly into Rider Hall at Glenbard East at 7 p.m. Feb. 16, and 2 p.m. Feb. 17. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and seniors and are available at gefinearts.org. Take a photo onstage with the cast for $5 after Saturday’s show. Glenbard East is at 1014 S. Main St. in Lombard.