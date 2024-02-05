February 05, 2024
Glenbard Parent Series offers several February webinars

By Shaw Local News Network
Glenbard Parent Series: Navigating Healthy Families in Glen Ellyn

The Glenbard Parent Series offers several webinars in February. The link to each event is available at glenbardgps.org.

  • Feb. 6 at noon  - Parents Don’t Know Everything: What Experts are Saying About College and Careers
  • Feb. 6 at 7 p.m.  - Parents Don’t Know Everything: What Experts are Saying About College and Careers
  • Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. - Presented in Spanish only A Blueprint for High School, College and Career Success
  • Feb. 15 at noon  - The How of Happiness in All Areas: Enhancing Your Potential for Joy
  • Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. The How of Happiness in All Areas: Enhancing Your Potential for Joy
  • Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. - In-person and hybrid Motivating the Next Generation to Lead Boldly and Achieve Their Dreams
  • Feb. 27 at noon - Early Childhood event Parenting Your Young Child Through Meltdowns, Misbehavior and Tantrums
  • Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. - Early Childhood event Parenting Your Young Child Through Meltdowns, Misbehavior and Tantrums
  • Feb. 29 at 7 p.m.  - The Eyes Are Never Quiet: Listening Behind the Behaviors of Challenged Kids
