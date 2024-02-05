Glenbard Parent Series offers several February webinars

The Glenbard Parent Series offers several webinars in February. The link to each event is available at glenbardgps.org.

Feb. 6 at noon - Parents Don’t Know Everything: What Experts are Saying About College and Careers

Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. - Parents Don’t Know Everything: What Experts are Saying About College and Careers

Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. - Presented in Spanish only A Blueprint for High School, College and Career Success

Feb. 15 at noon - The How of Happiness in All Areas: Enhancing Your Potential for Joy

Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. The How of Happiness in All Areas: Enhancing Your Potential for Joy

Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. - In-person and hybrid Motivating the Next Generation to Lead Boldly and Achieve Their Dreams

Feb. 27 at noon - Early Childhood event Parenting Your Young Child Through Meltdowns, Misbehavior and Tantrums

Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. - Early Childhood event Parenting Your Young Child Through Meltdowns, Misbehavior and Tantrums

Feb. 29 at 7 p.m. - The Eyes Are Never Quiet: Listening Behind the Behaviors of Challenged Kids