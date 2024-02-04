Enhancing potential for joy the topic of Feb. 15 Glenbard Parent Series presentation

The Glenbard Parent Series: (GPS) Navigating Healthy Families will present The How of Happiness: Enhancing Your Potential for Joy with author and research psychologist Sonja Lyubomirsky at noon and 7 p.m. Feb. 15, via Zoom. Visit glenbardgps.org for further information and the links to these webinars.

To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events or submit a question in advance, contact Gilda Ross, Glenbard District 87 student and community projects coordinator, at gilda_ross@glenbard.org or 630-942-7668.

Lyubomirsky will share groundbreaking research on ways to boost daily contentment and grow mentally strong. She will discuss what to focus on to boost happiness and how to let go of happiness myths that can make people miserable. Lyubomirsky will present science-backed strategies that promote purpose, productivity and positivity.

Continuing professional development units are available.

Lyubomirsky is a best-selling author and authority on happiness research. She is a professor in the Department of Psychology at the University of California, Riverside.