Oak Trace residents build bridges between generations with Lego

Oak Trace residents, friends, families and staff participated in the senior living community's second Lego celebration. Pictured are Oak Trace resident Kay McKay, right, with her daughter Kathy and grandson Steven. (photo provided by Oak Trace Senior Living Community)

Film director Christopher Miller said, “With a bucket of Lego, you can tell any story. You can build an airplane or a dragon or a pirate ship--it’s whatever you can imagine.”

It’s a toy that spans all generations, genders and interests. Lego has been enchanting and engaging people since the company was founded in 1932. Children, teens and adults of all ages find that building with Legos is fun and creative. Parents and grandparents also find it nostalgic.

It was with the cross-generational fascination of the iconic toy that Oak Trace senior living community in Downers Grove held its second Lego celebration. Residents, their friends and families, and staff joined creative forces to build together.

The event was inspired by a resident of Oak Trace who enjoys playing Lego with her grandchildren. Jessica Lazzara Cashman, lifestyle director, was quick to embrace the idea.

“In a world where everyone is constantly tied to their technology, it is great to identify a fun and creative activity,” Cashman said in a news release. “The fact that Lego crosses generations is a bonus, as residents, their children and grandchildren enjoyed participating together.”

“Lego ‘builds bridges’ between generations, both literally and figuratively,” Oak Trace Executive Director Dan Harrington said in the release. “Our intergenerational programming is fun, creative and beneficial for all generations.”