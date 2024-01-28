Elmhurst Park District pool passes go on sale Feb. 1

The summer season is on the horizon Make your plans and secure an Elmhurst Park District pool pass beginning Feb. 1. Take advantage of pre-season rates, available Feb. 1-May 24.

This year, pool pass perks have expanded. Pool pass holders will each receive two free guest passes to use at the pools (valid for entry May 25-Sept. 2) and also receive a 10% discount on group swim lessons, deep water aerobics, private pool rentals and Smalley Pool cabana rentals through Sept. 2. Pass holders can also enter one hour early every day before the general public.

General Pool Passes give you unlimited access to East End Pool and Norman P. Smalley Pool.

New this year, pass holders can maximize their fun with a super pass, which includes unlimited entry to The Hub Spray Ground and both pools for an additional $25 per person.

Fore more information on pool passes and rates, visit www.epd.org/news/pool-passes-go-sale-february-1-new-year-super-pass-guest-passes-and-more