La Grange library announces upcoming programs

The La Grange Public Library has announced several upcoming programs.

Youth and family programs

Virtual: A Conversation with Jerry Craft: From Mama’s Boyz to New Kid and Beyond: 7 to 8 p.m. Feb. 6. All ages. Learn about life, art and telling your story with bestselling author, illustrator and syndicated cartoonist, Jerry Craft. Join us for a conversation about his works and journey to success, including a drawing demo that will be fun for the whole family. Register now.

Family Cooking Night: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 5. For children in grades K-6 with an adult helper. Children and their grown-ups can practice chopping, mixing and more while creating a delicious treat to enjoy together. Register as a family.

Tall Tales & Silly Songs: 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 7. For ages 3-7. Who doesn’t love tall tales? Musician Todd Downing tells some real whoppers and weaves them into lively songs. Get ready for catchy tunes, dancing and fun for all. This program is brought to by the generous donations to the Tyler Duelm Memorial Fund. Drop-in.

Tween & teen programs

Crafting for a Cause: Cheerful Cards for the Nursing Home Card Project: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Jan. 29. Need service hours? Enjoy simple crafting projects? Join us for this service hour earning program that lets you be creative while benefiting a worthy cause. This month we are creating cheerful cards to benefit nursing home residents. Register now.

Guess the Title Contest: Visit the teen room on the second floor to participate in our “Guess the Title From The Quote” activity for a chance to win a local gift card.

Adult programs

Adult English Tutoring & Citizenship Preparation: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jan. 25. TEACH (Tutoring English to Advance Change) offers no cost one-on-one tutoring for adult English language learners. TEACH (Tutoring English to Advance Change) ofrece un programa de tutoría gratis para los adultos que quieren aprender inglés. All levels welcome. Drop-in.

La Grange Writers Group: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 14. Feeling creative? Join the La Grange Writers Group. Get feedback on your work and give feedback to other local authors. Drop-ins welcome.

The La Grange Public Library is located at 10 W. Cossitt Ave. in La Grange. For information, call 708-215-3200 or visit lagrangelibrary.org.