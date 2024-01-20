La Grange Park library announces upcoming programs

The La Grange Park Public Library has announced several upcoming programs.

New College Planning Strategies and ACT/SAT Testing Updates: 7 p.m. Feb. 7, via Zoom. For teens and adults. 2024 introduces some of the most significant changes to college planning in decades. Join College Inside Track to learn about the revamped SAT test coming in 2024. Learn how test-optional can be evaluated, how test-optional admission is in flux and how students can plan ahead to keep their options open.

A Conversation with Jerry Craft: From Mama’s Boyz to New Kid and Beyond: 7 to 8 p.m. Feb. 6, via Zoom. Learn about life, art and telling your story with bestselling author, illustrator and syndicated cartoonist, Jerry Craft. Join us for a conversation about his works and journey to success, including a drawing demo that will be fun for the whole family.

Log Your Winter Reading Minutes And Activities: Winter Reading closes end of day Jan. 31 online via Beanstack. Log four hours of reading and eight activities by the end of day on Jan. 31. You’ll get a Rosati’s pizza slice coupon if you complete the program and be entered for a chance at a great prize basket valued at approximately $70. Three total baskets will be given, one for children, one for teens and one for adults.

Library Game Night: 7 to 8:45 p.m. Feb. 13 at the library’s temporary space, 21 N. Catherine in La Grange. All ages. Join us for an all ages open board game night every second Tuesday of the month. Play from our selection of games or bring your own. Teen+ games can be found in the Adult/YA department. Kids and family friendly games in Children’s department.

The La Grange Park Public Library is located at 21 N. Catherine Ave in La Grange. For information or to register for a program, visit lplibrary.org.