District 41 to hold information meeting on dual language program

Glen Ellyn School School District 41 will host an informational meeting about the it dual language program at 7 p.m. Feb. 1 ar Churchill Elementary School, 240 Geneva Road.

This session is designed to provide insights into the world of bilingual education.

The meeting is intended for parents of incoming kindergarten students interested in participating in the dual language program during the 2024-25 school year.

The meeting will be in both English and Spanish and will cover: