Downers Grove North, South to induct new members into Athletic Hall of Fame

Downers Grove North and South high schools will induct several new members into their Athletic Hall of Fame.

Downers Grove North High School will welcome Duane Buturusis, former coach, athletic director and administrator; and siblings Kendall and Dale Ryndak into its Athletic Hall of Fame. Buturusis served in various roles at North High from 1987 until 2005. Kendall (Class of 2011) and Dale (Class of 2014) will be honored for their athletic achievements in softball.

“We’re incredibly proud of our new inductees for their athletic accomplishments, as well as their sportsmanship and the legacy they’ve left behind at Downers North,” said Denise Kavanaugh, Downers Grove North athletic director.

Downers Grove North High’s induction ceremony will occur Jan. 13 before the varsity boys’ basketball game against Notre Dame College Prep.

Downers Grove South also welcomes a new class to their Athletic Hall of Fame. Jay Baum (coach, 1985-2013), Nick Burdi (Class of 2011) and Zach Burdi (Class of 2013), Michaela Hackbarth (Class of 2016), Lauren Meister (Class of 2006), Denise Sarna (Class of 1980) and the 1999 Girls’ volleyball team will all be honored for their athletic achievements.

“These former students and staff are being recognized for their hard work, dedication and achievements, on and off the field. We’re proud of their accomplishments and the role they’ve played in the history of Downers Grove South athletics,” said Brandon Murphy, associate principal of athletics at Downers Grove South High School.

The induction ceremony at Downers Grove South will take place Feb. 8 at the Downers Grove South Commons. The inductees will also be introduced on Feb. 9 at the start of the boys’ basketball game.