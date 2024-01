The Elmhurst Park District's Jan. 6 job fair will be held at Wilder Mansion (Photo provided)

The Elmhurst Park District will hold a job fair on Jan. 6.

Stop by the fair to learn about open positions, including summer positions for lifeguards and camp counselors.

The fair will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Wilder Mansion, 211 S. Prospect Ave.

Apply and interview on site, plus get resume and interview tips. Learn more about working at the Park District and view current openings on the district’s jobs page.