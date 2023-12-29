Bread making among Villa Park library’s upcoming programs

The Villa Park Public Library, located at 305 S. Ardmore Ave., has announced several upcoming programs.

Wills and Trusts 101: 7 p.m. Jan. 25. Come to the library for an evening of estate planning. Donna Craft Cain, an attorney for 35 years, will discuss issues in estate planning including wills, trust, durable power of attorney, health care power of attorney and living wills. Registration is required.

Interactive Movie: The Little Mermaid: 3:30 p.m. Jan. 25. There’s one person out there who we all know needs help finding her voice, and that’s Ariel, the Little Mermaid. Children in grades 4 and older are invited to be part of the movie The Little Mermaid with an interactive script and to enjoy a themed craft and snacks.

Make, Take & Bake Bread: 2 p.m. Jan. 28. Join Chef Cherise to make, take home and bake your own bread. Chef Cherise will guide you in the process of making your own yeast dough. In addition, a bowl of dough in the fermentation stage will be ready for you to take home, shape and bake in your own kitchen. Each registered student must bring three things to class: one large mixing bowl, one mixing spoon and one liquid measuring cup.

For information and to register, visit vppl.info or call the library at 630-834-1164.