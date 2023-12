Calling all artists ages 7 and older to come to the Villa Park Public Library from 2 to 3 p.m. Jan. 3 to create a winter masterpiece.

Using brightly-colored dyes, young artists will create a scene of eye-catching trees in a snowy landscape.

For more information, visit the library’s website at www.vppl.info or call 630-834-1164. The library is located at 305 S. Ardmore Ave.