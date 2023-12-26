Montini students wrap up season of giving

Montini Catholic juniors Isaiah Mason, Santino Florio and Vince Irion help members of Christ the King Church load up their truck with food donations. (photo provided by Montini Catholic )

Local food pantries stopped by Montini Catholic High School in early December to pick up donated goods from the school’s Golden Gobbler drive. Each year Montini collects enough donations to provide for several local pantries. This year Bronco students also donated more than 2,000 gently used books to the West Suburban Community Pantry.

After completing the Golden Gobbler Food Drive, students began phase two of their annual season of giving with the Adopt-A-Family gift drive.

Each year, Montini Catholic students, under the guidance of the school’s Campus Ministry, adopt several local families with the goal of giving them a merry Christmas by providing much needed items including clothing, hats and gloves, along with toys and other gifts.

In late November, students received wish lists informing them of the number of family members, their gender, ages and sizes.

“Most of the wish lists include simple items many of us take for granted like gloves, boots and warm hats,” Campus Minister Mike Blanchette said in a news release. Food donations from the food drive are also packaged up for each family to enjoy.

Throughout the month of December, Montini’s Peer Ministry Team encouraged students to donate and hosted a candy cane gram drive and raffles with money going to supplement the Adopt-A-Family donations. Montini alumni were also invited to participate with gift card donations.

Once the donation drive, gift buying and wrapping was complete, the students were honored to have the experience of personally delivering the gifts to their families.