Nazareth Academy speaker series continues Jan. 17

Nazareth Academy’s 2023-24 Parent Speaker Series will host speakers known for their work with families and adolescents, who will address topics that are both relevant and practical.

“It is our mission at Nazareth Academy to educate the whole person. Such a mission requires providing our students and their families with as many tools as possible to succeed in the classroom and beyond,” said principal Therese Hawkins. “This year’s Parent Speaker Series addresses issues relevant to raising adolescents in a complex world while offering practical advice to families as they help their students become their best selves.”

These sessions are free and open to the entire community and will be conducted via Zoom. Pre-registration for each is required and available on Nazareth’s website, nazarethacademy.com, under the Student/Parent tab.

Jan. 17, 7 p.m.

The Gift of Failure - How the Best Parents Learn to Let Go So Their Children Can Succeed

Jessica Lahey

Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. (via Zoom)

The Parent Compass - Navigating Your Teen’s Wellness and Academic Journey in Today’s Competitive World

Cindy Muchnick

Nazareth Academy, a Catholic, coeducational, college preparatory high school serving families from 55 communities and 110 grade schools in Chicago and the western suburbs, established in 1900 and sponsored by the Congregation of St. Joseph, values scholarship, service, spirit and unity.

Speaker photos available upon request.

For medi