Downers Grove Park District announces holiday hours

The Downers Grove Park District has announced its holiday hours. The administrative office will be closed:

Dec. 21 to 25

Dec. 29 (Beginning at noon)

Jan. 1

The Downers Grove Museum will be closed:

Dec. 22 to 25

Dec. 29 to Jan. 1

Lyman Woods Interpretive Center will be closed:

Dec. 22 to 25

Dec. 29 to Jan. 1

Outdoor spaces and trails remain open one hour before sunrise until one hour after sunset

The Lincoln Center will be closed:

Dec. 22 to 25

Dec. 29 to Jan. 1

The Recreation Center and 4500 Fitness

4500 Fitness

Dec. 24: Open 7 a.m. to noon

Dec. 25: Closed

Dec. 31: Open 7 a.m. to noon

Jan. 1: Closed

Registration Desk