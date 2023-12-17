December 17, 2023
Shaw Local
Downers Grove Park District announces holiday hours

By Shaw Local News Network

(Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

The Downers Grove Park District has announced its holiday hours. The administrative office will be closed:

  • Dec. 21 to 25
  • Dec. 29 (Beginning at noon)
  • Jan. 1

The Downers Grove Museum will be closed:

  • Dec. 22 to 25
  • Dec. 29 to Jan. 1

Lyman Woods Interpretive Center will be closed:

  • Dec. 22 to 25
  • Dec. 29 to Jan. 1
  • Outdoor spaces and trails remain open one hour before sunrise until one hour after sunset

The Lincoln Center will be closed:

  • Dec. 22 to 25
  • Dec. 29 to Jan. 1

The Recreation Center and 4500 Fitness

4500 Fitness

  • Dec. 24: Open 7 a.m. to noon
  • Dec. 25: Closed
  • Dec. 31: Open 7 a.m. to noon
  • Jan. 1: Closed

Registration Desk

  • Dec. 21 To 25: Closed
  • Dec. 29: Open 9 a.m. to noon
  • Jan. 1: Closed
