Downers Grove Park District announces holiday hours

The Downers Grove Park District has announced its holiday hours. The administrative office will be closed:
- Dec. 21 to 25
- Dec. 29 (Beginning at noon)
- Jan. 1
The Downers Grove Museum will be closed:
- Dec. 22 to 25
- Dec. 29 to Jan. 1
Lyman Woods Interpretive Center will be closed:
- Dec. 22 to 25
- Dec. 29 to Jan. 1
- Outdoor spaces and trails remain open one hour before sunrise until one hour after sunset
The Lincoln Center will be closed:
- Dec. 22 to 25
- Dec. 29 to Jan. 1
The Recreation Center and 4500 Fitness
- Dec. 24: Open 7 a.m. to noon
- Dec. 25: Closed
- Dec. 31: Open 7 a.m. to noon
- Jan. 1: Closed
Registration Desk
- Dec. 21 To 25: Closed
- Dec. 29: Open 9 a.m. to noon
- Jan. 1: Closed