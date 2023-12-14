Santa to tell bedtime stories Sunday in Woodridge

Leslie Ennis of Clarendon Hills holds her daughter Brianna while she shyly engages with Santa during the Victorian Christmas event at the Blodgett House and Museum in Downers Grove. He'll visit with children in Woodridge on Sunday. (Erica Benson for Shaw Local News Network)

Children ages 1-8 can dress in their pajamas and slippers and join Santa and his helpers for some holiday fun Sunday at the Fred C. Hohnke Community Center, 2600 Center Drive, Woodridge.

Two event times are available for registration: 6-6:40 p.m. and 7-7:40 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.woodridgeparks.org/

Santa’s helpers will have an obstacle course set up with holiday prizes at each station. As we enjoy a bedtime snack of cookies and juice, Santa will listen to all of your children’s Christmas wishes, pose for a photo and read one of his favorite Christmas stories. Don’t forget your cameras. One adult may attend with a registered child.