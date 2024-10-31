Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Catino Harris, Glenbard West, soccer, sophomore

Name: Catino Harris

School: Glenbard West, sophomore

Sport: Soccer

Why he was selected: Harris scored the game-winning goal in the final minute of Glenbard West’s 2-1 win over St. Charles North to win the Class 3A Glenbard West Regional title.

He was voted the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is his Q&A with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

What was the emotions like getting that game-winning goal in regionals? Have you ever had a similar goal like that?

Harris: I felt really excited. It was like a rush of adrenaline went through my body when I heard everyone celebrate. I have scored a game-winning goal before, just never as important as that one I feel like.

How did the season go for you guys otherwise? Do you know how many goals you scored?

Harris: The season for us went well. I feel like we competed with the best and we have got results we liked. We did lose some, but we came back even harder learning from our mistakes.

How did you get into soccer? What do you like about it?

Harris: When I was three I had an Xbox and used to play FIFA all the time and I remember I told my mom and dad how I wanted to be in the game and be just like [Lionel] Messi when I got older. The main thing I love about this sport is that adrenaline rush that it gives me when I hit the field.

Have you played any other sports?

Harris: I played basketball when I was younger.

What’s your favorite TV show or movie?

Harris: Favorite TV would be SpongeBob.

What’s your favorite food or meal?

Harris: My favorite meal is tacos or pasta.

What’s your favorite or toughest class in school?

Harris: My favorite class would be math because it’s the easiest.