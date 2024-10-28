Celebrate Day of the Dead at these festive events in northern Illinois

Paraders fill the streets of downtown DeKalb during a procession from the Library to La Calle Bar and Music Venue on Nov. 4, 2023 to kickoff the inaugural Day of the Dead "Celebration of Life." (Megann Horstead)

While Halloween celebrations in America focus on spooky, silly costumes and obtaining candy by the pound, the Mexican tradition of Dia De Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a celebrated as a holiday to honor departed those in the family that have died. It is a holiday where the living celebrate those who have passed, honored with photos, flowers and foods.

For some families, it is a multi-day celebration with Nov. 1 as the Dia de los Angelitos, or day of the little angels to honor the spirit of children in the family who have died, and Nov. 2 is the day to honor the spirit of all family members who have departed, including ancestors.

The community ofrenda Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, that is set up at El Jimador Mexican Grill in DeKalb. DeKalb will be hosting a Day of the Dead "Celebration of Life" Saturday, Nov. 4. (Mark Busch)

As people have moved to the area and shared their culture, there are more celebrations taking place in communities in Northern Illinois. Here are some of the celebrations to note. Unless noted otherwise, the events take place on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Aurora: Downtown

auroradowntown.org

Dozens of local businesses and community organizations come together for Dia De Los Muertos with art, activities, shopping and more. Planners are still collecting details so check the website for updates on the event day and full-list of activities.

Berwyn: Painting Night

nbpd4fun.org

The North Berwyn Park District will host a Paint & Pour with a Dia De Los Muertos Theme for those age 21 and older at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1. Registration includes one kit and the instructions to create a ceramic piece. Advance registration is required, $35 for a non-resident. Make it a date night and receive $5 per person discount for registering as a couple.

Chicago: Carrera De Los Muertos

unoraceofthedead.org

The lively, colorful 5Krace returns for the 17th year, inviting runners and walkers to celebrate in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood. Organized by the United Neighborhood Organization, the event supports community nonprofits. The race begins at 8 a.m. Nov. 2at Benito Juarez Community Academy in Chicago.

DeKalb: Downtown

Downtown DeKalb Facebook

The welcoming ceremony, elaborate and traditional ofrendas and an opportunity to share your own family story are some of the features to the second annual DeKalb Day of the Dead Celebration in downtown DeKalb. Organizers plan to have folkloric dancers and craft activities too.

Highland Park: Family Fun

pdhp.org

Join traditional dances, create an art project and face painting too at the free event at the Recreation Center of Highland Park from 1 to 3 p.m. The event is free, and registration is not required.

Waukegan

waukeganparks.org

Community celebration from 1 to 4 p.m. with the traditional pan de muerto (bread of the dead) food vendors, dance performances, art and sugar skull decorating workshops. Located in the Jack Benny Center for the Arts. The Waukegan Park District will also have Sugar Skull Decorating Workshops in October for those who want to learn more. Advance registration is required for the workshops.