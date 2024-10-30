Reconnect with family, friends at these elegant Sunday brunch spots in the suburbs

The holidays are a great time to reconnect with friends and family, and brunch could be the perfect way to spend time together over a delicious meal.

Here’s a list of some chic brunch spots in the Chicago suburbs. From elegant restaurants with sweeping views to cozy cafes with a local vibe, there’s something for everyone on this list.

Some restaurants, especially popular ones, require reservations, so be sure to book in advance if you have a large group or plan to visit on a weekend. There are so many great brunch options available, so step outside your comfort zone and try something new.

The Graceful Ordinary, St. Charles

This upscale downtown St. Charles restaurant serves a special brunch menu from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays. The menu has small plates like beignets, avocado toast, cheddar biscuits, Greek yogurt parfaits, and more; entrees include creme brulee croissant French toast, lemon blueberry pancakes, crab cake Benedict, lox and latke, fried chicken and waffles, and more. Brunch cocktails include Bananas in Pajamas, Bellinis, Bloody Marys, and bottomless tableside mimosas. 3 E. Main St., St. Charles. thegracefulordinary.com

Lucille at Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace

You don’t have to have tickets to see a show to enjoy a fabulous brunch at Drury Lane Theatre. Lucille, the theatre’s restaurant, hosts its decadent Champagne Sunday Brunch Buffet from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The buffet includes made-to-order crepes, omelets, chicken and waffles, carving stations, a kids menu, desserts, and more. 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. lucillerestaurant.com/brunch

Atwater’s Restaurant, Geneva

Atwater’s Restaurant is the restaurant at The Herrington Inn & Spa, a small 60-room retreat with a quaint, European feel located along the Fox River. Atwater’s Sunday morning brunch menu is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and features smoked salmon and toasted bagel, biscuits and gravy, three-egg omelets, chorizo eggs Benedict, avocado toast, and more. 15 S. River Lane, Geneva. herringtoninn.com

The Turf Room, North Aurora

The Turf Room offers a buffet brunch, served only from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays. The spread features a waffle station, omelette station, prime rib, bacon, sausage, a variety of hot entrees, fruit, desserts, and more. 1033 Kilbery St., North Aurora. theturfroomrestaurant.com

113 Main, Oswego

Brunch is served Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy bottomless mimosas served with your choice of fruit juice for only $22 per person! Menu items include pancake tacos, steak and eggs, shrimp and grits, waffle plates, 2 AM burgers, breakfast wraps, and more. 113 Main St., Oswego. 113main.com

The Vault, Yorkville

Served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays, the brunch menu features chicken and waffle bites, breakfast crostini, eggs royale, maple aioli croissants, breakfast flat ‘za, and more. Sip on a mimosa flight, with your choice of blueberry, strawberry, mango, pomegranate, blackberry, pineapple, orange, watermelon, and raspberry mimosas. 220 Bridge St., Yorkville. vaultyorkville.com

Rosemary Cafe, Joliet

Enjoy a healthy, eclectic brunch at this Joliet cafe with European-inspired flavor. The menu includes steak and eggs, French breakfast, Greek breakfast, Italian breakfast, English breakfast, Spanish breakfast, Portuguese breakfast, Norwegian breakfast, and sweet and savory crepes, as well as more traditional American breakfast items. 1730 Essington Road, Joliet. rosemary-cafe.com

Barrel & Vine, Lemont

Barrel & Vine’s brunch is served from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays. Sip on a Bloody Mary or mimosa, or if you can’t decide on a flavor, try a mimosa flight! Choose four of the following: classic, strawberry grapefruit, raspberry lemon, passion fruit, or blackberry mint. The brunch menu includes eggs Benedict, short rib hash, a variety of omelettes, southwest skillet, pancakes, brioche French toast, salads, sandwiches, and more. 206 S. Main St., Lemont. barrelvine.net

Port Edward, Algonquin

Port Edward’s Champagne Brunch Buffet has been served at this iconic Algonquin restaurant for 60 years. The vast menu includes seafood, a smoked fish station, hand-carved turkey and prime rib, breakfast, soup and salad, a dessert station, and more. The brunch price includes unlimited champagne for adults 21 and over. 20 W. Algonquin Road, Algonquin. portedward.com

Jude’s, Crystal Lake

Jude’s brunch menu is served from 10 a.m. to noon. The menu features some eclectic dishes like gator and grits and gator and waffles, as well as plenty of traditional brunch items. Also on the menu are egg frittatas, brunch crostinis, waffle flights, mini pancake flights, beignets, avocado toast, and more. 19 Williams St., Crystal Lake. judescocktails.com

Parkers’ Restaurant and Bar, Downers Grove

Parkers’ hosts its famous New Orleans Dixieland Jazz Brunch from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sundays. Menu items include small plates of beignets, seafood gumbo, crispy oyster deviled eggs, and more; entrees include crab & asparagus omelet, Chef Pawel’s Louisiana quiche, shrimp and grits, and more. New Orleans-inspired cocktails like Fleur-De-Lis, New Orleans Hurricane, French 75, and more are available to enjoy during your meal. 1000 31st St., Downers Grove. parkersamerican.com