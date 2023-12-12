Ring in 2024 at noon at Downers Grove Park District

The Downers Grove Park District will ring in the New Year at noon. The district will celebrate with party favors, DJ Coach Josh, a photo booth, face painting, snacks, a balloon drop and more. Parents must stay and supervise their children.

The event will held at 10 a..m. at the Downers Grove Recreation Center, 4500 Belmont Road.

Siblings of registered participants under the age of 2 are welcome to attend free of charge. Participants with food allergies may be exposed to allergens.

The cost is $25 for residents and $35 for non-residents. Registration is required.