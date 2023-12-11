Registration for District 58 science fair open until Dec. 22

Students in grades 1-6 are invited to participate in the Downers Grove Grade School District 58 Science Fair this winter.

Registration is open through Dec. 22. To register for this year’s science fair, use this Registration Form.

The fair will take place from 8 to 11 a.m. Jan. 20 at O’Neill Middle School. The fair is open to all District 58 students in grades 1-6. Participating in the science fair is voluntary, but District 58 encourages every student to consider participating.

Students may register as an individual or with one partner. More details can be found here.