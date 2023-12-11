December 11, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsThe SceneeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarNewsletterThe First Hundred Miles

Registration for District 58 science fair open until Dec. 22

By Shaw Local News Network

(Mike Mantucca)

Students in grades 1-6 are invited to participate in the Downers Grove Grade School District 58 Science Fair this winter.

Registration is open through Dec. 22. To register for this year’s science fair, use this Registration Form.

The fair will take place from 8 to 11 a.m. Jan. 20 at O’Neill Middle School. The fair is open to all District 58 students in grades 1-6. Participating in the science fair is voluntary, but District 58 encourages every student to consider participating.

Students may register as an individual or with one partner. More details can be found here.

Downers Grove Grade School District 58Downers Grove
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois