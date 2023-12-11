Pros, cons of SAFE-T Act to be discussed at La Grange League of Women Voters meeting

The League of Women Voters of the La Grange Area will sponsor a program with speakers Tom Weitzel, former police chief of Riverside; and Sharone Mitchell, current public defender of Cook County, to discuss the pros and cons of the new Illinois SAFE-T Act.

The program will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Jan 18 at the Brookfield Public Library, 3541 Park Ave., Brookfield.

The act stands for Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity Today Act. The most controversial piece of this act was the elimination of monetary bail on Sept. 18. No other state has this provision. Other aspects of the act include changes in the Electronic Monitoring Program, more detention for domestic violence abusers, and more diversion programs for mental illness and substance abuse, among other things.

Please join us for what will be an exciting discussion on changes in the Criminal Justice System in Illinois. Audience questions will be encouraged. No advance registration is required.

This event is free of charge and open to the public. For more information, email league@lagrangearealwv.org or visit www.lagrangearealwv.org.