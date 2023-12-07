Upcoming programs at Villa Park library

The Villa Park Public Library, 305 S. Ardmore Ave., has announced several upcoming programs.

Winter Reading Program: The 2024 winter reading program, Find Your Voice, starts Jan. 2 and continues through Feb. 29. Track your reading to earn tickets for prize drawings. The library’s adult and youth winter reading programs offer something fun for all ages. Both programs are free, easy and open to everyone.

Evergreen Winter Collage: Calling all artists ages 7 and older. Come to the library from 2 to 3 p.m. Jan. 3 to create a winter masterpiece. Using brightly-colored dyes, young artists will create a scene of eye-catching trees in a snowy landscape.

Speculating about Our AI Future: A panel discussion on AI (artificial intelligence) and our future will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 11. The panel features three bestselling science fiction writers: Cory Doctorow, Ken Liu and Martha Wells. The promise, perils and potential impact that AI will have on our future, as well as AI in contemporary and future science fiction writing will be discussed. This event is made possible by Illinois Libraries Present, a statewide collaboration among public libraries offering premier events.

For information and to register, visit vppl.info or call the library at 630-834-1164.