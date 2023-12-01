Downers Grove Music Club to present holiday concert Dec. 3

The Downers Grove Music Club will present an hour of holiday music from 2 to 3 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Downers Grove Public Library, 1050 Curtiss St.

The performance, presented by Downers Grove Music Club musicians, is free, but register your attendance.

The Downers Grove Music Club (DGMC) was founded in 1927 with the mission to enrich the community through the musical arts. DGMC engages local music lovers and musicians through quality musical performances and educational opportunities.

In addition to Downers Grove, members are residents of Westmont, Bolingbrook, Hinsdale, Elmhurst, Naperville, Lisle, Lombard, Woodridge, Darien, Brookfield, Oak Brook, Forest View and LaGrange Park.