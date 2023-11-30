Lemont High School announces upcoming holiday concerts

Lemont High School’s music department will usher in the holiday season with concerts on Dec. 7 and Dec. 13, featuring the school’s band and choir. Both concerts will begin at 7 p.m., with the Performing Arts Center doors opening for general seating at 6:30 p.m.

On Dec. 7, members of the band and choir will join students from general music classes in forming numerous small ensembles to put on a prism concert.

The prism show will offer both music written for the genre, as well as a myriad of holiday favorites. It will feature an array of small student-led ensembles, including percussion, vocal, brass, woodwind and mixed instrument duets, trios, quartets, quintets and more. The audience will be treated to a continuous stream of performance, fusing the music of several ensembles into a continuous stream of sound. Special lighting effects will add to the event, providing those in attendance with a sampling of the very best the school’s music department has to offer.

The Dec. 13 event will feature both the bands and choir in a more traditional concert, with the ensembles performing full group numbers.

The combined concert band will perform several selections including “Carpe Diem” by Steven J. Pyter, “Selections from The Polar Express” arranged by Michael Story, “Armed Forces Medley” arranged by Lewis Buckley, “Ride” by Samuel Hazo, “Hide and Seek” by Imogen Heap and “A Christmas Festival” by Leroy Anderson.

The choir is slated to perform “Text Me Merry Christmas” arranged by Roger Emerson, “Winter Sleigh Ride” by Dave and Jean Perry, “Bidi Bom” by David Eddleman, “Spark of Light” by Andrew Steffen, “Hold Fast Your Dreams” by Mary Lightfoot and “Zat You! Santa Claus?” by Jack Fox.

Admission to each concert is free, but attendees are encouraged to bring a canned good or paper good, which will be donated to local food pantries, including Lemont High School’s food pantry. All items are welcome, but specific items needed include hygiene products (no toothpaste) and home care products.

Lemont High School is located at 800 Porter Street in Lemont. Attendees for either concert are encouraged to park in the Performing Arts Center lot, parking garage or the west lot, all of which are accessible off of Julia Street.