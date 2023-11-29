Wheaton library to host gingerbread house contest Dec. 16

The Wheaton Public Library will host a gingerbread house contest from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 16 in the library’s Arts & Culture Center.

No registration is required to enter the contest, but participants must drop off their gingerbread house between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. the day of the event.

The public is invited to vote for their favorite house in three age groups (youth, teen and adult). Voting will run from 1 to 3 p.m. and winners will be announced after votes are tallied at 3 p.m. A prize will be awarded to the winner of each category. During the voting period, the public is welcome to stay to watch a showing of the classic movie “Elf.”

The week after the contest, the library will host gingerbread themed story times for youth age 5 and under with their caregiver. These story times will take place at 10 and 11 a.m Dec. 18 and Dec. 20. No registration required.

For more information about our contest and upcoming gingerbread themed story times, visit wheatonlibrary.org/gingerbread or call 630-668-1374.