Holly Trolley returns in Elmhurst

The Explore Elmhurst Express becomes the Holly Trolley this season, taking passengers out of the cold and on to their favorite holiday shopping destinations.

The city of Elmhurst will once again offer the Explore Elmhurst Holly Trolley for the holiday season.

Running on Saturdays through Dec. 30 from noon to midnight, the trolley will follow the same route as in the past and can be tracked on ExploreElmhurst.com.

The Holly Trolley will connect three shopping districts: Elmhurst City Centre, Spring Road and York and Vallette, making stops at the following locations:

York Street and Park Avenue

York and Schiller streets

York and Third streets

Second Street and Addison Avenue

Cottage Hill Avenue and Virginia Street

Spring Road and the Illinois Prairie Path

York and Vallette streets

Use the free Holly Trolley for all of your holiday shopping! In addition to the stores and restaurants in these areas, the trolley will connect residents to holiday events. Enter to win weekly prizes on the Holly Trolley and enjoy special holiday experiences each week. Visit ExploreElmhurst.com for more information.