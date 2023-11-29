Holly Trolley returns in Elmhurst

The city of Elmhurst will once again offer the Explore Elmhurst Holly Trolley for the holiday season.
Running on Saturdays through Dec. 30 from noon to midnight, the trolley will follow the same route as in the past and can be tracked on ExploreElmhurst.com.
The Holly Trolley will connect three shopping districts: Elmhurst City Centre, Spring Road and York and Vallette, making stops at the following locations:
- York Street and Park Avenue
- York and Schiller streets
- York and Third streets
- Second Street and Addison Avenue
- Cottage Hill Avenue and Virginia Street
- Spring Road and the Illinois Prairie Path
- York and Vallette streets
Use the free Holly Trolley for all of your holiday shopping! In addition to the stores and restaurants in these areas, the trolley will connect residents to holiday events. Enter to win weekly prizes on the Holly Trolley and enjoy special holiday experiences each week. Visit ExploreElmhurst.com for more information.