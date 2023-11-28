State of the Elmhurst Park District set for Wednesday

Ask questions and learn about Elmhurst Park District projects, accomplishments and future plans at the upcoming State of the Park District address at 6 pm Nov. 29 at Kies Recreation Center, 155 E. St. Charles Road.

Presented by Park Board President Kevin Graf and Executive Director Jim Rogers, the address will highlight progress on the Vision 2020 comprehensive plan and provide an update on the Elevate Elmhurst Parks project.

A recording of the address will be made available following the presentation for those who can not attend.