Glenbard North to offer encore performance theatrical production Jan. 9

Glenbard North Theatre will present an encore performance of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” on Jan. 9.

Glenbard North Theatre has been chosen to perform “The Curious Incident of the Dog in Night-Time” at the Illinois High School Theatre Festival. The festival is the longest running non-competitive theatre festival in the nation. It draws nearly 4,000 high school students and theatre educators to attend workshops, audition for college scholarships, watch an all-state production and bring shows to share to new audiences.

According to Dramatist Play Service: “15-year-old Christopher has an extraordinary brain: He is exceptional at mathematics but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. He has never ventured beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched and he distrusts strangers. Now it is 7 minutes after midnight, and Christopher stands beside his neighbor’s dead dog, Wellington, who has been speared with a garden fork. Finding himself under suspicion, Christopher is determined to solve the mystery of who murdered Wellington, and he carefully records each fact of the crime. But his detective work, forbidden by his father, takes him on a thrilling journey that upturns his world.”

“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time” will be presented at 7 p.m. Jan. 9 at Glenbard North High School, 990 N. Kuhn Road, Carol Stream. Tickets are $10 and available at the door or at glenbardnorthhs.seatyourself.biz.