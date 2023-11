Boys Soccer: Here is the 2023 Suburban Life All-Area team

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Lyons Township’s Collin Sullivan is held back by a referee as he celebrates the Lions win against Naperville North in the Class 3A state soccer semifinal game in Hoffman Estates on Friday, November 3, 2023. (John Starks jstarks@dailyherald.com)

Led by Player of the Year Luca Davies of Hinsdale Central, here is the 2023 Suburban Life All-Area boys soccer team.

Editor’s note: Not all schools sent in their all-area submissions despite multiple attempts.

Morton senior Max Aquino

Max Aquino, Morton, senior, midfielder: Collected seven goals and six assists in just seven games played. All-conference. Committed to UIC.

Timothy Christian junior Peter Buikema

Peter Buikema, Timothy Christian, junior, goalie: Collected 11 shutouts and 17 wins with a .684 goals against average. All-conference and all-state. Chicagoland Christian Conference Goalkeeper of the Year.

Timothy Christian senior Caleb Bode

Caleb Bode, Timothy Christian, senior, midfielder: Collected nine goals and 17 assists.

Lemont junior Tyler Chrisman

Tyler Chrisman, Lemont, junior, midfielder: Collected six goals and 11 assists. Named all-conference and all state. Team MVP

Hinsdale Central senior Luca Davies

Luca Davies, Hinsdale Central, senior, forward: Collected 26 goals and three assists. All-conference. 2023 Suburban Life Newspaper Boys Soccer Player of the Year.

York senior Gustavo Herrera

Gustavo Herrera, York, senior, midfielder/forward: Collected 17 goals and 12 assists. All-conference and all-state.

Hinsdale Central senior Martin Montoya

Martin Montoya, Hinsdale Central, senior, midfielder: Collected 11 goals and eight assists. All-conference. Committed to Northern Illinois.

Benet senior Nick Roe

Nick Roe, Benet, senior, defender: Collected eight goals and two assists. All-conference and all-state. Committed to Loyola.

Lyons Township senior Harris Sarajlija

Harris Sarajlija, Lyons, senior, midfielder: Collected 14 goals and nine assists. All-conference.

Lyons Township's Collin Sullivan

Collin Sullivan, Lyons, senior, defender: Collected two goals and five assists. All-conference and all-state. Committed to Bucknell.

York senior Jayden Waski

Jayden Waski, York, senior, midfielder/forward: Collected 13 goals and 11 assists. All-conference. Committed to DePaul.

Honorable Mention

Ardit Abdullai, Hinsdale Central, senior, midfielder; Jonathon Almaguer, Morton, senior, midfielder; Charlie Austin, Nazareth, senior, midfielder; Tyler Balon, Lyons, senior, goalie; Asher Barton, Wheaton Academy, senior, defender; Brooks Becker, Wheaton Warrenville South, senior, defender; Luke Benson, Glenbard West, senior, defender; Jimmy Brejcha, Lyons, senior, midfielder; Sam Brown, Wheaton Academy, junior, forward; Drew Connell, Benet, senior, goalie; Hendrik DeVries, Timothy Christian, senior, forward; Damian Glodz, York, senior, forward; Mateusz Janowski, York, senior, defender; Justin Klein, St. Francis, senior, defender; Tomas Kunikas, Riverside-Brookfield, junior, forward; Ben Llewellyn, Downers Grove North, senior, defender; Nick Madden, St. Francis, senior, defender; Alexis Meza, Morton, senior, midfielder; Alex Moncau, Wheaton Academy, senior, forward; Scotty Murray, Wheaton Academy, senior, defender; Ivan Ramirez, Morton, senior, midfielder; Cooper Rainone, Timothy Christian, junior, midfielder; Samin Razman, Wheaton Warrenville South, sophomore, forward; Josue Roman, Glenbard East, senior, midfielder; Collin Schaeffer, Nazareth, senior, midfielder; Josh Simon, Wheaton North, senior, forward; Owen Suda, Lyons, senior, forward; Max Swicionis, Riverside-Brookfield, senior, midfielder; Josh Trujillo, Morton, senior, defender; Eduardo Vargas, Glenbard West, senior, midfielder; Diego Villegas, Riverside-Brookfield, junior, midfielder; Ryan Wilson, Downers Grove North, senior, midfielder; Cooper Winslow, St. Francis, senior, forward; Owen Wise, Timothy Christian, junior, defender/forward; Cooper Wooldridge, Glenbard East, junior, goalie.