Downers Grove South to present winter play Dec. 7-9

The Downers Grove South drama department will present its winter play, “Failure: A Love Story.”

By the end of 1928, all three Fail sisters will be dead, expiring in reverse order, youngest to oldest, from a blunt object to the head, disappearance and finally consumption.

Tuneful songs and a whimsical chorus follow the story of Nelly, Jenny June and Gerty as they live out their lives above the family clock repair shop near the Chicago River before their time unexpectedly runs out. A magical, musical fable where, in the end, the power of love is far greater than any individual’s successes or failures.

Performances will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 7, 8 and 9 in the Studio Theatre. Tickets are $10 general admission and $5 for seniors. High School students will be admitted free with their Downers Grove South or Downers Grove North identification.