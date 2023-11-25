November 25, 2023
Take a train ride to see Santa with Westmont Park District

The Westmont Park District will take a train ride to see Santa.

Participants will leave the Westmont train station and take a ride to go see Santa at the Two Brothers Roundhouse in Aurora.

Once participants get to the Roundhouse, they’ll be served a buffet breakfast, be able to do Christmas crafts and visit with Santa. Purchase includes train tickets to and from, buffet, picture with Santa and crafts. Please register by Dec. 1. to secure spot on train.

Visit https://www.westmontparks.org/event/santas-train-ride/ to register.

