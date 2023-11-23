Woodridge leaf collection ends Nov. 28

The free bagged leaf collection in Woodridge ends Nov. 28. This program is available to all single-family residences within the village’s incorporated boundaries.

Woodridge residents may place an unlimited number of leaves in biodegradable paper bags at the curb for collection without stickers. The bags may be a maximum of 30 gallons in capacity and weigh up to 50 pounds. The bags may only con

tain leaves. Sod, brush, grass clippings and other landscape waste cannot be commingled under this leaf collection program.

Final collection days: