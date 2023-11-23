Santa, Mrs. Claus to visit Westmont Dec. 10

Welcome Santa, Mrs. Claus, and Rudolf as they make a morning stop to bring Christmas cheer to Westmont from 9 to 11 a.m. Dec. 10 at the park district’s administrative office, 55. E. Richmond St.

Families will gather around to enjoy an all-you-can-eat breakfast of pancakes, sausages, juice, coffee, milk and cookies prepared by the Westmont Lions Club.

Santa will be around to talk personally with each child and see if they’ve been naughty or nice. A holiday show is planned for both the young and the young at heart. Take a moment and pose for pictures in front of the Christmas tree, and each child will be able to tell him what’s on their wish list this year.

Each child will also receive an exclusive, homemade gift.. Don’t forget your camera. Sign up early as this is a sell-out event. You must pre-register. No walk-ins. Breakfast begins promptly at 9 a.m. Children 2 years and under are free.