Bring your family and friends to Westmont’s Frosty and Friends Parade on Dec. 2.

The parade kicks off at 5 p.m. and runs along Cass Avenue in downtown Westmont ending at a tree lighting ceremony and photos with Santa at the Westmont Metra Train Station.

For information about participating in the parade, visit https://www.hollydaysfestival.com/ninja-forms/2i5r7/. For additional Holly Days information, visit https://www.hollydaysfestival.com/events/