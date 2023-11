The La Grange Historical Society will host a holiday open house from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Vial House,444 S. La Grange Road, La Grange.

The Vial House will be decorated for the holidays, music will be playing, refreshments will be served and there will be activities for the children.

Come shop the bake sale for treats and gifts, and be sure to buy a raffle ticket for a Christmas arrangement donated by the La Grange Garden Club.