District 58 joins new athletic conference

The Downers Grove Grade School District 58 School Board recently approved joining a new athletic conference for the two middle schools next school year, which will have a number of benefits for students and families.

Currently, the district competes in the DuPage Metro Valley Conference (DMVC) and beginning next year Herrick and O’Neill will be part of the Southeast DuPage Elementary Athletic Association (SDEAA).

Schools in SDEAA include all District 99 feeder schools and are therefore geographically closer, which will help with travel for students, families and staff. The SDEAA also has more sports and activities that are available to its member districts, such as soccer, chess and Scholastic Bowl.

Each district can select which sports and activities it will be a part of via an à la carte system.