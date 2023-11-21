November 21, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarNewsletterThe First Hundred Miles

AJ Levine’s 26 points pace York past Jacobs: Suburban Life sports roundup for Monday, Nov. 20

By Joshua Welge

York senior guard AJ Levine

BOYS BASKETBALL

York 66, Jacobs 46

AJ Levine scored 26 points and Kyle Waltz added 17 for York.

Lyons Township 73, Fenger 28

Liam Taylor scored 14 points and Max Hoffmann and Caleb Greer nine each for the Lions.

Nazareth 55, Plainfield South 40

Matthew Callahan had 26 points and four rebounds, Talen Pearson 13 points and six assists and Danny Wrzesinski 10 points for Nazareth.

Lemont 61, Plainfield Central 25

Ryan Runaas had 25 points and six steals and Klaidas Paskauskas 12 points for Lemont.

Downers Grove North 67, Von Steuben 29

Wheaton Academy 74, Bartlett 67

Tyler Smith led all scorers with 25 points and Wandy Munoz added 19 for Wheaton Academy.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Glenbard West 43, Glenbard East 33

Makenna Yeager scored 11 points and Julia Benjamin nine for the Hilltoppers.

Montini 60, Willowbrook 33

Victoria Matulevicius scored 15 points and Nikki Kerstein 12 for the Lady Broncos. Elle Bruschuk had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Willowbrook.

Boys BasketballHigh School SportsDuPage CountyYork (Elmhurst) PrepsWillowbrook PrepsMontini PrepsDowners Grove North PrepsLemont PrepsLyons Township PrepsNazareth PrepsPremium
Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.