AJ Levine’s 26 points pace York past Jacobs: Suburban Life sports roundup for Monday, Nov. 20

BOYS BASKETBALL
York 66, Jacobs 46
AJ Levine scored 26 points and Kyle Waltz added 17 for York.
Lyons Township 73, Fenger 28
Liam Taylor scored 14 points and Max Hoffmann and Caleb Greer nine each for the Lions.
Nazareth 55, Plainfield South 40
Matthew Callahan had 26 points and four rebounds, Talen Pearson 13 points and six assists and Danny Wrzesinski 10 points for Nazareth.
Lemont 61, Plainfield Central 25
Ryan Runaas had 25 points and six steals and Klaidas Paskauskas 12 points for Lemont.
Downers Grove North 67, Von Steuben 29
Wheaton Academy 74, Bartlett 67
Tyler Smith led all scorers with 25 points and Wandy Munoz added 19 for Wheaton Academy.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Glenbard West 43, Glenbard East 33
Makenna Yeager scored 11 points and Julia Benjamin nine for the Hilltoppers.
Montini 60, Willowbrook 33
Victoria Matulevicius scored 15 points and Nikki Kerstein 12 for the Lady Broncos. Elle Bruschuk had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Willowbrook.