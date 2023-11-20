Boys basketball: Suburban Life team preview capsules for the 2023-2024 season

The 2023-2024 boys basketball season tips off this week. Here are previews of teams from around the Suburban Life coverage area.
Benet
Coach: Gene Heidkamp
Last season’s record: 35-2, finished in second place in Class 4A
Top returning players: Parker Sulaver, sr., C; Patrick Walsh, sr., G.
Top new players: Gabriel Sularski, so., G.
Worth noting: The Redwings bring back just two players from last season’s Class 4A runner-up, but don’t expect that to stop them from another stellar season. A solid group of newcomers, led by highly recruited 6-foot-5 sophomore guard Gabriel Sularski. Sularski already holds offers from Illinois, Michigan State, Purdue and Wisconsin. Other newcomers to watch are 6-9 junior Daniel Pauliukonis and 6-10 sophomore Colin Stack.
Downers Grove North
Coach: James Thomas
Last season’s record: 32-5, 10-2, finished in fourth place in Class 4A.
Top returning players: Jack Stanton, sr., G: Owen Thulin, sr., G; Jake Riemer, sr., F; Alex Miller, sr., G/F.
Top new players: Aidan Akkawi, jr., F; Bobby Grganto, jr., F.
Worth noting: Don’t be surprised of the Trojans fall victim to a slow start due to six players currently on the Class 7A state finalist football team. Still, the return of high-scoring guard Jack Stanton, one of the state’s top seniors recently signed with Princeton, is a big plus, especially with his ability to stretch the floor and attack the basket.
“We will have our work cut out for us this season with a revamped nonconference schedule that features many of the area’s top team, highlighted by our first appearance in the Jack Tosh Holiday Classic,” Thomas said. “We hope to blend four key contributors from last season’s state run, including a trio of three-year starters, with a strong junior class.”
Downers Grove South
Coach: Zach Miller
Last season’s record: 11-19
Top returning players: Justin Sveiteris, sr., F; Daniel Sveiteris, jr., F; Richard Gasmen, sr., G; Will Potter, sr., G; Dominic Marcantelli, sr., F.
Top new players: Keon Maggitt, jr., G/F; Jeremiah Harlin, sr.
Worth noting: Downers Grove South has all the tools to put together a winning, complete with plenty of experience, size and depth. Justin Sveiteris is an inside and outside threat, while Daniel Sveiteris is a solid all-around player.
“Our depth and experience is a strength,” Miller said. “We return our top eight from last year and add two guards who will impact the game on both ends. We have length and athleticism that will allow us to do some different things on the defensive end, while also spacing the floor on the offensive end. These guys have gone through two years of varsity basketball and have seen a lot, which I think will pay dividends for this season. This will be the most talented team I’ve had in three years.”
Fenwick
Coach: David Fergerson
Last season’s record: 21-13
Top returning players: Nate Marshall, jr; Dom Ducree, jr; Ty Macariola, jr; Kam Hogan, jr; Caleb Burgins, jr; Deonte Meeks, jr.
Top new players: Jack O’Leary, jr; Frankie Hosty.
Worth noting: The Friars go in search of another 20-win season behind a strong junior class. Coach Fergerson calls defense and playing together two of the team’s strengths early in the season.
“We’re hoping to make a deep run in the playoffs,” Fergerson said.
Glenbard East
Coach: Eric Kelly (second season).
Last season’s record: 9-23 overall, 7-11 in the Upstate Eight Conference.
Top returners: Aleks Jajic, sr., F; Ari Pierson, sr., G; Mike Nee, soph., G; Danny Snyder, soph., G.
Key newcomers: Mateo Villavazo, jr., G.
Worth noting: Glenbard East returns some size in 6-5 Jajic and experience in 6-1 backcourt leader Pierson, and Kelly has high expectations for his squad following a nine-win campaign in his first season at the helm. “This is a team that can challenge for the top spot in the Upstate Eight,” said Kelly. “The nonconference schedule (includes Naperville Central, Wheaton Academy, Willowbrook, and Elk Grove) is tough and includes a trip to the Jack Tosh Holiday Classic at York. Nee, who averaged 10 points per game as a freshman last year, is poised for a big year, according to the Rams coach. “Aleks Jajic had a big summer and is the best big in the Upstate Eight,” said Kelly, who calls Mateo Villavazo “an X factor.”
Glenbard South
Coach: Jason Mead (first season).
Last season’s record: 17-11 overall, 12-6 in the Upstate Eight Conference.
Top returning players: Harper Bryan, sr., G/F; Masroor Sahi, sr., G/F; Angjelos Salca, sr., G; Christian Pogorzelski, sr., F; Mitchell Erickson, jr., G.
Key new players: Ben Zima, sr., G; Dayvion York, jr., F; Evan Bogue, jr., G; Ryan Hopkins, jr., G; Tawain Davis, jr., G; Cole Peterson, sr., F; Joey Villa, jr., F; Parker Langreder, jr., F; Paul Quint, sr., G; Patrick Ocasio, sr., G; Ali Razfar, sr., G.
Worth noting: While Mead is new to Glenbard South, he is not new to coaching. He previously spent 11 years at Dixon and Waubonsie Valley, compiling a record of 168-115. “We have a lot of new faces and a new coach, so there will be a lot to learn this year,” said Mead. “We’re focusing on building a culture of commitment and giving effort every day to compete at the highest possible level. The conference seems pretty wide open this year.”
Glenbard West
Coach: Jason Opoka
Last season’s record: 19-13
Top returning players: Bennett Schwanke, sr., G; Dominic Seaney, jr., F.
Top new players: Danny Monahan, sr., G; Logan Glover, jr., C; Michael O’Connell, jr., C; TJ Williams, so., G.
Worth noting: The Hilltoppers nearly won 20 games last season despite losing their entire star-studded starting lineup from the 2022 championship team, so don’t count them out this season. Bennett Schwanke and Dominic Seaney will lead the young team, relying on their experience to help build the team against a difficult schedule.
“We will be young and more athletic than in past years,” Opoka said. “We will see some early adversity due to youth but expect to compete for 20 wins. Bennett is a senior leader who will play college basketball and he will have to step up offensively to carry the load. Dominic has developed into a high academic recruit who has the potential to play inside and out.”
Hinsdale Central
Coach: Nick Latorre
Last season’s record: 31-4,11-1
Top returning players: Will Kusak, sr., G; Daniel Orozco, sr., G; Luke Bilenko, sr., F: Tyler Thick, jr., C.
Top new players: Vincas Buzelis, jr., G; Dillon Orozco, jr., G; Dillon Dell, jr., G.
Worth noting: The Red Devils will be a team in transition following the graduation of several standout players from last season’s 31-win sectional finalist, including Suburban Life Player of the Year Ben Oosterbaan.
“We’re looking to improve as the season progresses and our players gain valuable varsity experience,” Latorre said.
Hinsdale South
Coach: Michael Belcaster
Last season’s record: 11-20
Top returning players: Jack Weigus, jr., G; Matthew Peczulis, sr., G; Ayden Farrare, jr., G.
Top new players: Adam Flowers, so., G.
Worth noting: Junior guard Jack Weigus is part of a small returning group but the Hornets will be a tough team this season due to a nice mix of returnees and newcomers.
“Jack Weigus has the ability to read the floor, play on-ball defense and is a sharpshooter,” Belcaster said. “Matthew Peczulis is a transfer from Hinsdale Central. He has the ability to make others better around him. Ayden Farrare is another returning junior starter who has yet to hit his ceiling. He’s looking for a breakout season and is equipped with explosive hops and good defensive skills. Adam Flowers is a top newcomer to the roster.”
IC Catholic Prep
Coach: T.J. Tyrell, (11th season).
Last season’s record: 23-9 overall, 9-3 in the Metro Suburban Conference Blue.
Top returning players: Jake Gallagher, sr., G; Matthew Karsten, sr., G; Aidan Johnson, sr., G.
Key new players: Andrew Hill, jr., F/C; Xander Estacio, sr., F/C.
Worth noting: Coming off a second-place finish behind Riverside-Brookfield in the Metro Suburban, the Knights prepare for a new challenge in the Chicago Catholic League this season. The Knights were extremely tough to beat at home a year ago, winning 15 of 17 games.
Lemont
Coach: Rick Runaas
Last season’s record: 28-7
Top returning players: Ryan Runaas, sr., G (5-10); Klaidas Paskauskas, sr., G, (5-10).
Top new players: Alanas Castillo, jr., G (5-3).
Worth noting: Lemont has played in back-to-back Class 3A sectional championship games. After winning a sectional title in 2021-22, the team exceeded most outside expectations by making it back to the Sweet 16 despite the transfer of star Nojus Indrusaitis. This season, though, Lemont will have a whole new look after the graduation of twin guards Matas and Rokas Castillo. Their younger brother, Alanas, emerged as an impactful player in the second half of last season and will be counted on to do more as a junior. Ryan Runaas, the son of coach Rick Runaas, and Klaidas Paskauskas will try to go from role players to go-to scorers.
-- Steve Millar
Lyons
Coach: Tom Sloan
Last season’s record: 26-6, 8-4
Top returning players: Brady Chambers, jr, F: Liam Taylor, sr., F; Michael Reilly, sr., F; Caleb Greer, sr., G.
Top new players: Max Hoffmann, sr., G; Tyler Kuta, sr., F; Quinn Mulcrone, sr., F; Ian Polonowski, jr. F; Jimmy Pajauskas, sr. G.
Worth noting: The Lions lost several key players from last season’s stellar team, most notably high-scoring forward Nick Polonowski. But the Lions welcome back 6-foot-5 Brady Chambers, a Michigan State baseball recruit, and 6-8 Liam Taylor.
“We return several seniors with experience from last season,” Sloan said. “The juniors lack varsity experience but are very competitive, tough and unselfish.”
Montini
Coach: Adam DeMong
Last season’s record: 7-23
Top returning players: Danny Peterson, sr., G; Tyler Pavlik, sr., F; Maddox Shepard, sr., G; Nick Lombardi, sr., F; Maxwell Bell, jr., Jack Barrett, jr., G.
Top new players: Dillon Bagley, jr., G; Drew Church, jr., F.
Worth noting: After a rough season, mainly due to several young players, the Broncos are looking to reap the benefits of some experience this season. A three-year starter, Danny Peterson headlines the returnees, while senior forward Tyler Pavlik, is a good finisher who can shoot.
“We have a veteran group with excellent perimeter shooting,” DeMong said. “Our goal is to be above .500 and advance in the playoffs.”
Morton
Coach: Tony Martinucci
Last season’s record: 11-16
Top returning players: Michael Barnes, sr., F; Tyler Nichols, sr., C; Twon Jones, sr., G.
Top new players: Josh Arce, so., G; Donovan Johnson, jr., G.
Worth noting: The Mustangs are motivated to record a winning season after enduring several ups and downs last season. Barnes, a three-year varsity player, is the most experienced returnee, while Nichols and Jones also are players to watch.
“This team wants to win,” Martinucci said. “To them, it doesn’t matter who is scoring or playing, they all want to win above all. Our expectations are to compete every night and get better as the season goes on. Our goal is to compete for conference and hit our stride as the playoffs come around.”
Nazareth
Coach: Sean Pearson
2022-23 record: 13-18
Top returning players: Talen Pearson, sr., G/F; Danny Gentile, sr., C; Ryan Lewis, sr., G.
Top new players: Omar Kaakaji, sr., G; Matthew Callahan, jr., G/F; Danny Wrzesinski, jr., F.
Worth noting: The Roadrunners are another team coming off a 13-win season looking to add a few more wins this season. Talen Pearson and Matthew Callahan are two players slated to receive a lot of playing time and will also help lead the younger players.
“Talen has an opportunity to be a leader and is poised to have a big senior season,” Nazareth coach Sean Pearson said. “Matthew Callahan brings a lot of grit and determination and he will be fun to watch. Overall, this team enjoys playing together and that will be a difference-maker.”
Riverside-Brookfield
Coach: Mike Reingruber
Last season’s record: 26-6, 12-0
Top returning players: Stefan Cicic, sr., C; Steven Brown, sr., G: Sam Shelven, sr., F.
Top new players Cameron Mercer, so, F; Mehki Austin, sr., G; Danny Loftus, jr., F; Mantas Sleinys, jr., F.
Worth noting: At 6-foot-11, Stefan Cicic is slated to carry the load on both ends of the court, but Steven Brown is an emerging threat and Cameron Mercer is a player to watch in Chicagoland.
“Stefan is one of the top big men in the state,” Reingruber said. “He has great touch around the rim and can really shoot the ball from the perimeter and is an excellent passer. Steven Brown is a very strong, physical guard who can score from all three levels, is an excellent rebounder and a solid defender. Cameron Mercer has a very good offseason and has a very good upside. He’s an excellent shooter and has a motor that doesn’t stop…He’s going to be fun to watch in a Bulldog uniform for the next three seasons.”
St. Francis
Coach: Erin Dwyer (eightth season).
Last season’s record: 13-19 overall, 6-6 in the Metro Suburban Conference Blue.
Top returning players: Aaron Cook, sr., G; Dylan Ston, sr., F; Patrick Spahn, sr., F; Niko Quaranta, jr., G; Anthony Quaranta, jr., F; Gavin Mueller, soph., F.
Top new players: Kelton McEwen, sr., G (transfer from Bartlett); Owen Gjerde, jr., F; Nate Silagi, soph., G.
Worth noting: After somewhat of a rebuilding season last year, the Spartans’ hopes of bouncing back received a big boost with the transfer of sharpshooting senior guard Kelton McEwen, who earned all-Upstate Eight Conference and all-state honorable mention honors as a junior. Veterans Cook (6-6), Ston (6-4), Mueller (6-6), Spahn (6-3), and the Quaranta brothers figure to complement McEwen’s strong outside shooting skills. St. Francis is returning to the Chicago Catholic League this season. “That will bring some major competition with the likes of Brother Rice (30-5), Mt. Carmel (27-7), DeLaSalle (22-12), and DePaul Prep (2A state champion, 23-12),” said Dwyer. St. Francis opens its season against South Elgin on Nov. 21 at the Bob Schick Thanksgiving Tournament in Geneva. “We play in the York (Jack Tosh) Holiday Tournament, too, which has several top programs in the state,” said Dwyer. “The philosophy is simple – we want to expose our team to the best competition we can possibly schedule. In the long run, it is great for the kids and prepares the team for the postseason.” In January, St. Francis will travel to Indiana to face nationally ranked La Lumiere (4th).
Timothy Christian
Coach: Scott Plaisier (seventh season).
Last season’s record: 8-23 overall, 3-13 in the Metro Suburban Conference Blue.
Top returning players: Alex Keizer, sr., G/F; Thon Bill, sr., C; Stephen Hribal, sr., G/F; Marc Gamble, soph., G/F; Ryan McKenzie, jr., G.
Top new players: Elliot Foy, jr., G/F.
Worth noting: Plaisier expects his team to make serious progress in 2023-2024. “We will be a much-improved team to what our record displayed last season,” said the coach. Some of the reasons for optimism include the return of Keizer, an Olivet Nazarene University commit, and Bill, who is being recruited by several D3 schools, a couple D2 schools, and several NAIA schools. “He hasn’t made a college decision yet and is continuing to explore options,” said Plaisier. Keizer is a three-year varsity starter who led the team in 3-point shots made as well as scoring last season, while Bill, a two-year varsity starter, led the team in blocked shots and charges a year ago. Plaisier added that Hribal has had a tremendous off-season, while McKenzie was second on the team in steals and assists, while leading the team in 3-point shooting percentage. Gamble played quality minutes as a freshman last season. “We have several returning players with quality varsity experience who have put in a ton of work in the off-season to become better players,” said Plaisier. The Trojans, who open their season against Metea Valley at the Downers Grove North Thanksgiving Invite on Nov. 20, will head south to participate in the Jim Clark Classic Dec. 27-29 in Orlando. Timothy Christian joins the newly formed Chicagoland Christian Conference this season. “It will be a very competitive boys basketball conference,” said the coach.
Westmont
Coach: Craig Etheridge (25th season).
Last season’s record: 10-22 overall, 3-7 in the Metro Suburban Conference Red.
Top returning players: Joe Kone, sr., G; Abe Johnson, sr., G; Billy McGhie, sr., C.
Top new players: Jude Paul, sr., G; Alexander Konoff, jr., F; Briggs Templeton, jr., G; Malachi Boatright, jr., G; Jerry Vasek, jr., F.
Worth noting: After back-to-back 10-win seasons, the Sentinels are looking for an improved campaign. The return of two-time all-conference selection, 6-1 guard Kone, should help. Kone led the team in scoring with a 16.5-point average, while also averaging 4.5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals last season. Johnson scored 8.3 points per game a year ago, while McGhie pulled down 5.1 rebounds per contest in 2022-2023. “After a disappointing 2022-2023 season, I’m optimistic about this upcoming season,” Etheridge said. “We have more size and athleticism than in previous seasons. If we can gel as a team and improve our defense, we have an opportunity to have a successful season.” The list of newcomers includes some size with 6-4 Vasek and 6-2 Konoff. Etheridge, who owns a career mark of 355-339, calls Riverside-Brookfield the team to beat in the conference.
Wheaton Academy
Coach: Daniel Smith (second season)
Last season’s record: 15-13 overall, 10-5 in MSC Conference.
Top returning players: Wandy Munoz, sr., G; Tyler Smith, jr., G.
Key new players: Hayden Schroeder, fr., F.
Worth noting: The Warriors are looking forward to competing with the likes of Aurora Christian, Marian Central Catholic, Hope Academy, and St. Edward in the inaugural Chicagoland Christian Conference. “We’re hoping to battle for the top of the conference, but it is a very strong basketball conference,” Smith said. “We graduated eight seniors last season but return an exciting backcourt duo in Wandy Munoz and Tyler Smith.” The Warriors coach calls the 5-10 Munoz, “a dynamic scholarship level pass-first point guard with relentless ball defense while always being the fastest player on the floor.” Smith, a 6-2 shooting guard, is a three-level scorer who will guard the opponents’ top player. Schroeder, a 6-5 freshman, figures to make an immediate impact at the varsity level. Wheaton Academy will play in the Chuck Dayton Holiday Tournament Dec. 27-30 in DeKalb. Also on the schedule is a nonconference clash with 4A St. Charles North at the East Aurora Shootout on Jan. 27.
Wheaton Warrenville South
Coach: Mike Healy
Last season’s record: 27-6
Top returning players: Luca Carbonaro, jr, G, 6-2; Max O’Connell, sr., F, 6-3; Joe Preede, sr., F, 6-3
Top new players: Drew Berkley, sr., 5-10, G; Matt Nadelhoffer, sr., F, 5-10; Brooks Becker, sr, G, 5-10
Worth noting: WW South has been among the top few teams in the DuKane Conference for the last few seasons. It fell in the sectional semifinal to Geneva last season and graduated standouts in Braylen Meredith, Jake Vozza and Colin Moore. Luca Carbonaro is a highly-athletic guard who can set up the offense, while O’Connell is expected to take a sizable leap from limited playing time last year. The Tigers are always known for tough defense and methodical passing, which should continue. Their schedule includes: Evanston, Glenbard West, Mount Carmel, Hinsdale Central and Peoria Manual.
-- Jake Bartelson
York
Coach: Mike Dunn
2022-23 record: 13-18
Top returning players: A.J. Levine, sr., G; Kyle Waltz, sr., G/F; Braden Richardson, sr., F; Brenden Molis, sr., G.
Top new players: Max Burnison, sr., F; Ryan Pechous, sr., G.
Worth noting: Levine, recently committed to Penn, headlines a strong returning group after averaging 17 points and 3.9 rebounds per game last season. Waltz, Richardson and Molis all are coming off solid seasons, raising the possibility of the Dukes contending for a conference championship.
“We return seven seniors who made contributions to a 13-team win last year,” Dunn said. “We play one of the toughest schedules in the state and also play in one of the best basketball conferences.”