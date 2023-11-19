Westmont businesses encouraged to enter holiday decorating contest

Westmont is once again holding the business decorating contest.

Entries must be submitted by Dec. 8. Judging will be conducted on Dec. 12.

This contest is open to all businesses in Westmont. Feel free to nominate your own business or one that you feel should win. There is no entry fee, but you must register.

First, second and third place prizes will be awarded. The contest is judged on quality, not quantity and both inside and outside decorations will be considered.

Judging criteria is as follows:

Originality: points will be awarded for unique design and creative use of lights and decorations.

Arrangement: points will be awarded for detail and consistency of arrangement.

Theme: points will be awarded for presence and continuity of theme, as stated on entry form.

Overall: most importantly, points will be awarded for the overall presentation and impact of the display.

Judging will take place from 6-10 p.m Dec. 12. Entries must be received by 4 p.m. Dec. 8. Click here to register.