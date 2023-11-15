November 15, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarNewsletterThe First Hundred Miles

Elmhurst Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Love Lights program begins Dec. 1

By Shaw Local News Network
The Elmhurst Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Love Lights program begins each year with the lighting of the Central Garden at Elmhurst Hospital, 155 E. Brush Hill Road.

The Elmhurst Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Love Lights program begins each year with the lighting of the Central Garden at Elmhurst Hospital, 155 E. Brush Hill Road. (photo provided by Edward-Elmhurst Health)

The Elmhurst Memorial Hospital (EMH) Foundation will mark the beginning of the holiday season on Dec. 1 with its annual Love Lights program, featuring the lighting of the Central Garden at Elmhurst Hospital, 155 E. Brush Hill Road.

With a $25 donation, community members can dedicate a Love Light to recognize a caregiver, colleague, volunteer, physician or special person. With a $35 contribution, donors will also receive a commemorative Love Lights ornament. Each light symbolically commemorates a special person who has touched a life or a loved one who has passed away.

For more information, to purchase Love Lights or to donate to the Love Lights program, visit eehealth.org/love-lights or call 331-221-0388.

ElmhurstDuPage County
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois