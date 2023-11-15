Elmhurst Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Love Lights program begins Dec. 1

The Elmhurst Memorial Hospital (EMH) Foundation will mark the beginning of the holiday season on Dec. 1 with its annual Love Lights program, featuring the lighting of the Central Garden at Elmhurst Hospital, 155 E. Brush Hill Road.

With a $25 donation, community members can dedicate a Love Light to recognize a caregiver, colleague, volunteer, physician or special person. With a $35 contribution, donors will also receive a commemorative Love Lights ornament. Each light symbolically commemorates a special person who has touched a life or a loved one who has passed away.

For more information, to purchase Love Lights or to donate to the Love Lights program, visit eehealth.org/love-lights or call 331-221-0388.